Lake City gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(LAKE CITY, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake City area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 301 Prairie St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 119 Lakeshore Dr N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.59
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
