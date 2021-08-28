Lake City gas at $2.84 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LAKE CITY, MN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lake City area offering savings of $0.15 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Cenex at 301 Prairie St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.84 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Kwik Trip at 119 Lakeshore Dr N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.93 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex 301 Prairie St, Pepin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.14

BP 300 3Rd St, Pepin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.