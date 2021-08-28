Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Back to normal’ could be the worst thing to happen for some seniors | Senior Lifestyles

By Life
issaquahreporter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen will things get back to normal, we wonder. Isn’t it what we all want?. In fact, “getting back to normal” might be the worst thing that could happen for our nation’s oldest and most vulnerable population. COVID-19 laid bare the tragedy of the way our nation warehouses older adults in long-term care facilities, thanks to public policy biased in favor of institutional care. I was horrified by the reality of this “system” when I met my future father-in-law, Bill, in a nursing home two decades ago, and I’m horrified by it now.

www.issaquahreporter.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Planning#Covid#Federal Way#Agingoptions Com#Lifepointlaw Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthstaradvertiser.com

Coming out of the pandemic, some seniors may need rehab

Ronald Lindquist, 87, has been active all his life. So he wasn’t prepared for what happened when he stopped going out during the coronavirus pandemic and spent most of his time, inactive, at home. “I found it hard to get up and get out of bed,” said Lindquist, who lives...
Oceanside, CACoast News

Some residents of senior living community fear mask rules not strict enough

OCEANSIDE — Some residents of a senior living community fear its current clubhouse rules on face coverings aren’t safe enough for its higher-risk population. Ocean Hills Country Club resident Jody Gorran was dismayed to hear that his homeowners’ association board had decided to not make universal mask-wearing required inside of its community clubhouse and other facilities in early August.
Anchorage, AKAnchorage Daily News

Letter: Require vaccination for health care

Unvaccinated people are flooding our health care system, infecting some health care workers and causing others to quit. This overcrowding is affecting the rest of the population, who care enough about their personal health to get vaccinated but cannot find a bed when they need one. A simple cure for this would be for the health care system to require a vaccination a week before admittance.
Eureka, CANorth Coast Journal

Five Reasons Not to Gather on Labor Day

Well, in the weird loop of time that is the pandemic, Labor Day weekend snuck up on me. But if, unlike me, you still believe in calendars and made plans to get together with people outside your household, you may want to reconsider. I know, we were all promised a fun, vaccinated summer. But, like my plans to learn French in lockdown, it just hasn’t materialized and no amount of denial can change that. Merde. (I got as far as swear words.)
Sutton, MAmillburysutton.com

Sutton Senior Center news and events: Welcome Back!

Even with cautionary protocol and procedures, the Sutton Senior Center participants are happy to return to their comfortable home-away-from-home. After a year-plus closure due to COVID-19, the center has reopened as safely as possible. To help reduce transmission of the virus, we once again are asked to wear masks while...
Public HealthPosted by
KROC News

Employees Who Lose Their Jobs For Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine Might Not Qualify For Unemployment

With more and more companies requiring employees to be vaccinated, for those that refuse and quit or are let go might not qualify for unemployment. Joe Roby Jr is an attorney at Johnson, Killen & Seiler, and specializes in employment and labor law. He states that " for an employee to collect unemployment they would have to have been let go from a job through no fault of their own, like if a company downsizes and they are lose their job."
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Early Signs You Have a Delta Infection

Reports of rising caseloads and travel restrictions, reminders to mask up—the COVID-19 pandemic may seem frustratingly like more of the same. But the face of COVID is changing. Not only is the Delta variant much more contagious, it also seems to be producing slightly different initial symptoms. Those are important to know, even if you've been vaccinated, because the virus can produce breakthrough infections. If you experience any of these symptoms, get a COVID test and call your doctor for advice. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Grafton, WICBS 58

'I will not back down': Health care workers protest employer COVID-19 vaccine requirements

GRAFTON, Wis. (CBS 58)-- Some health care workers aren't willing to get vaccinated and they don't appreciate new requirements from their employers saying they have to. Advocate Aurora Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 15. Froedtert Health is requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. Both systems are allowing for religious and medical exemptions.
Stanislaus County, CAPosted by
ModestoView

Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face

Stanislaus County Public Health Issues Health Order Requiring Use of Face. Coverings Indoors to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Maintain Healthcare System Capacity. Stanislaus County – Since most restrictions from the State of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy were lifted on June 15, 2021, the average daily case rate of COVID-19 in Stanislaus County has increased 9-fold and the testing positivity rate has risen 4-fold. The Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is significantly more transmissible than the original virus, have become the predominant strain in the US, in California, and in Stanislaus County. Alarmingly, hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Stanislaus County have risen quickly from 38 patients as of July 16 to 299 patients on September 1.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
Public Healthlc.org

Health Care Workers Stand Their Ground

Liberty Counsel has received thousands upon thousands of requests from health care workers requesting help with their religious exemption requests who have been told if they don’t receive the COVID shot, they will be taken off their rotation, work schedule or be fired. Sometimes health care workers are not even...

Comments / 0

Community Policy