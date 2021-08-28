Gas savings: The cheapest station in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 2905 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Shell at 305 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Madisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 2905 E Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Mobil 3002 E Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

Shell 101 Ih-45, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.21 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Buc-ee's 3210 E Main St, Madisonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.