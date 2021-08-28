Gas savings: The cheapest station in Madisonville
(MADISONVILLE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madisonville area offering savings of $0.16 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 2905 E Main St. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.95 at Shell at 305 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Madisonville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.39
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.21
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
