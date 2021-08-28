Cancel
Clinton, AR

Clinton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Clinton Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztjDa_0bfkM0g400

(CLINTON, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clinton area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1964 Us-65 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 2051 Hwy 65 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clinton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

1964 Us-65 S, Clinton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.32
$2.99

Alon

114 Ar-9 W, Choctaw
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clinton Journal

With Clinton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

