Clinton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CLINTON, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clinton area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1964 Us-65 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 2051 Hwy 65 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clinton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1964 Us-65 S, Clinton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.99

Alon 114 Ar-9 W, Choctaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.