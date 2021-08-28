Clinton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(CLINTON, AR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Clinton area offering savings of $0.08 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 1964 Us-65 S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 2051 Hwy 65 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.75.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Clinton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.32
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
