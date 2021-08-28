Cancel
Ely, NV

This is the cheapest gas in Ely right now

Ely News Beat
 7 days ago
(ELY, NV) According to Ely gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Chevron at 963 S Pioche Hwy. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.95 at Shell at 909 E Aultman St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.93.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Chevron

963 S Pioche Hwy, Ely
cash$3.89
$3.87
card$3.91
$4.14
$3.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ely News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

