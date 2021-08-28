Cancel
Yerington, NV

Yerington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

Posted by 
Yerington Updates
Yerington Updates
 7 days ago
(YERINGTON, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yerington area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

Texaco at 18 Bulk Plant Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 423 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco

18 Bulk Plant Rd, Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$--
$3.93
$3.43

76

27 Bulk Plant Rd, Yerington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$--
$4.09
$3.67

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Yerington Updates

Yerington Updates

Yerington, NV
ABOUT

With Yerington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

