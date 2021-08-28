Yerington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.19 per gallon

(YERINGTON, NV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Yerington area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

Texaco at 18 Bulk Plant Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 423 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.95.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Texaco 18 Bulk Plant Rd, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ -- $ 3.93 $ 3.43

76 27 Bulk Plant Rd, Yerington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.09 $ 3.67

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.