West Jefferson, NC

Save up to $0.38 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in West Jefferson

Posted by 
West Jefferson News Watch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14WVIg_0bfkLrtl00

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Jefferson area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.

Speedway at 326 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Miller's Country Store at 2144 Nc-88 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

326 E 2Nd St, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.95
$3.15
$2.95

Murphy USA

1477 Mount Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.91
$3.26
$2.90

Backyard Convenience

838 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Ingles

21 Ashemont Dr, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.93
$3.13
$2.95

Quality Plus

1457 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$2.94
$3.15
$2.95

BP

25 Beaver Creek School Rd, West Jefferson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.03
$3.33
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson News Watch

West Jefferson, NC
