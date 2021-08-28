Save up to $0.38 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in West Jefferson

(WEST JEFFERSON, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the West Jefferson area offering savings of $0.38 per gallon.

Speedway at 326 E 2Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Miller's Country Store at 2144 Nc-88 W, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 326 E 2Nd St, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 2.95

Murphy USA 1477 Mount Jefferson Rd, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 2.90

Backyard Convenience 838 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Ingles 21 Ashemont Dr, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 2.95

Quality Plus 1457 S Jefferson Ave, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.94 $ 3.15 $ 2.95

BP 25 Beaver Creek School Rd, West Jefferson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.