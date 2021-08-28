Special Weather Statement issued for Kodiak Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 12:20:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-29 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kodiak Island RESUSPENDED ASH FROM NOVARUPTA CONTINUES THROUGH TONIGHT ACROSS SOUTHERN KODIAK ISLAND Strong northwesterly winds to 45 mph are occurring across Shelikof Strait and the waters around southern Kodiak Island. These winds are resuspending ash from the 1912 Novarupta eruption, causing haze and reductions in air quality. Communities such as Larsen Bay, Karluk and Akhiok are most likely to be impacted. Those with respiratory ailments in these areas are encouraged to avoid or reduce outdoor activity to avoid inhaling the ash. The winds will subside late tonight or early Sunday morning, leading to improving conditions.