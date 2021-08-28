Gas savings: The cheapest station in Stigler

(STIGLER, OK) According to Stigler gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at Ok-9 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1409 E Main , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.87.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stigler area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Shell Ok-9, Stigler

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.06 $ 3.31 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.