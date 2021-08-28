Cancel
Montevideo, MN

Montevideo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Montevideo Bulletin
 7 days ago
(MONTEVIDEO, MN) According to Montevideo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 418 S 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 605 Us-212, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montevideo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

418 S 1St St, Montevideo
card$2.99
$3.69
Casey's

632 N 7Th St, Montevideo
card$2.99
$3.69
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Montevideo Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

