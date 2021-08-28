Montevideo gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MONTEVIDEO, MN) According to Montevideo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 418 S 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Cenex at 605 Us-212, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.07.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Montevideo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$--
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
