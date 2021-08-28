Cherokee gas at $2.99 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CHEROKEE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cherokee area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Exxon at 3385 Us-441 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 3385 Us-441 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 3385 Us-441 N, Whittier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Exxon 1607 Arquoni Rd, Cherokee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Quality 342 Us-441 N, Whittier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.