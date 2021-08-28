Where's the cheapest gas in Beaver Dam?

(BEAVER DAM, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaver Dam area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Beaver Dam Keystop at 724 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Beaver Dam Keystop 724 S Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.19

Shamrock 101 N Main St, Hartford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 1691 N Main St, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.28 $ 2.93

Minit Mart 1989 Us-231 S, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.01

Valero 1958 Us-231 S, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.04

Marathon Us-231, Beaver Dam

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.