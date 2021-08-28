Cancel
Beaver Dam, KY

Where's the cheapest gas in Beaver Dam?

Beaver Dam Post
 7 days ago
(BEAVER DAM, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Beaver Dam area offering savings of $0.24 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Beaver Dam Keystop at 724 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Huck's at 675 Western Kentucky Pkwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Beaver Dam Keystop

724 S Main St, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$--
$3.19

Shamrock

101 N Main St, Hartford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

1691 N Main St, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.08
$3.28
$2.93

Minit Mart

1989 Us-231 S, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.01

Valero

1958 Us-231 S, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.04

Marathon

Us-231, Beaver Dam
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$3.28
$3.58
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

