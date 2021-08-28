Cancel
Oak Grove, LA

This is the cheapest gas in Oak Grove right now

Oak Grove Digest
 7 days ago
(OAK GROVE, LA) According to Oak Grove gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 703 S Constitution Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 604 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oak Grove area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

703 S Constitution Ave, Oak Grove
card$2.94
$2.99

E-Z Mart

103 E Main St, Oak Grove
card$2.98
$3.26
$3.53
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Oak Grove, LA
ABOUT

With Oak Grove Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

