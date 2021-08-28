This is the cheapest gas in Oak Grove right now

(OAK GROVE, LA) According to Oak Grove gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 703 S Constitution Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 604 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oak Grove area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 703 S Constitution Ave, Oak Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

E-Z Mart 103 E Main St, Oak Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.26 $ 3.53 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.