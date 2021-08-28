This is the cheapest gas in Oak Grove right now
(OAK GROVE, LA) According to Oak Grove gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 703 S Constitution Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 604 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.14.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oak Grove area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.02 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.26
$3.53
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0