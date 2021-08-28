Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rotonda West

(ROTONDA WEST, FL) According to Rotonda West gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 2981 S Mccall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 4363 S Access Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rotonda West area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 2981 S Mccall Rd, Englewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ 3.03

Mobil 13423 S Mccall Rd, Port Charlotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

CITGO 1595 S Mccall Rd, Port Charlotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.