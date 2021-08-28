Cancel
Rotonda West, FL

Save $0.06 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Rotonda West

Rotonda West Digest
Rotonda West Digest
 7 days ago
(ROTONDA WEST, FL) According to Rotonda West gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 2981 S Mccall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 4363 S Access Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rotonda West area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

2981 S Mccall Rd, Englewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.43
$3.03

Mobil

13423 S Mccall Rd, Port Charlotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.49
$2.99

CITGO

1595 S Mccall Rd, Port Charlotte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.34
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

