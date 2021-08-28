Save $0.08 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in South Hill
(SOUTH HILL, VA) Gas prices vary across in the South Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, E-Z Stop at 882 N Mecklenburg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater South Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.61
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.61
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.61
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
