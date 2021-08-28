Cancel
South Hill, VA

Save $0.08 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in South Hill

Posted by 
South Hill Dispatch
South Hill Dispatch
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yBwNH_0bfkKytn00

(SOUTH HILL, VA) Gas prices vary across in the South Hill area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, E-Z Stop at 882 N Mecklenburg Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1011 E Atlantic St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater South Hill area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

E-Z Stop

882 N Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.21
$3.51
$--

Quik Fuel

212 S Mecklenburg Ave, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$--

Petrol

531 E Atlantic St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.61
$--

Quik Fuel

606 E Atlantic St , South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.61
$2.97

Quik Fuel

26800 Va-47, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.31
$3.61
$2.97

Petrol

1436 W Danville St, South Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill Dispatch

South Hill, VA
