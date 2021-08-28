Cancel
Eagles acquire Minshew, release Mullens in QB shuffle

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eagles shuffled their quarterback room Saturday morning, acquiring Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and releasing Nick Mullens. The Eagles announced that they had traded a conditional 2022 pick to the Jaguars for Minshew and also released Mullens. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles sent the Jaguars a 6th-round pick...

www.nbcsports.com

