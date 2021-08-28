Cancel
Philomath, OR

This is the cheapest gas in Philomath right now

Philomath Dispatch
Philomath Dispatch
 7 days ago
(PHILOMATH, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Philomath area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.61.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Towne Pump

820 Nw Kings Blvd, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.45

Towne Pump

301 Nw 3Rd St, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$3.69
$3.85
$--

Safeway

5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.59
$3.85
$3.96
$3.59
card
card$3.69
$3.95
$4.06
$3.69

Mobil

1450 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.75
$3.91
$--

Fred Meyer

1535 Nw 9Th St , Corvallis
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.84
$3.94
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath Dispatch

Philomath, OR
With Philomath Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

