This is the cheapest gas in Philomath right now

(PHILOMATH, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Philomath area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

Towne Pump at 820 Nw Kings Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Safeway at 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.61.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Towne Pump 820 Nw Kings Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45

Towne Pump 301 Nw 3Rd St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ 3.69 $ 3.85 $ --

Safeway 5270 Sw Philomath Blvd, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.85 $ 3.96 $ 3.59 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.95 $ 4.06 $ 3.69

Mobil 1450 Nw 9Th St, Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.75 $ 3.91 $ --

Fred Meyer 1535 Nw 9Th St , Corvallis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 3.94 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.