With his surreal, deadpan style and a hyperactive imagination, Sean Lock was a master stand-up who became best known for his long stint on TV panel show 8 out of 10 Cats and its sister programme 8 out of 10 Cats does Countdown.Lock, who has died aged 58, once said self-effacingly: “You may know me as that bloke off the telly whose name you can't remember.” Elsewhere, when asked about the secret of comedy, he replied “Spending tedious hours straining over a blank sheet of paper trying to think of something funny. Some days I’d rather try and lay an...