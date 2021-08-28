Gas savings: The cheapest station in Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Magnolia area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pump and Savor at 1218 S Broadway. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at Marathon at 120 S Cherry St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.66.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pump and Savor 1218 S Broadway, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fleetway 1200 S Broadway St, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

MarketMax 218 E Presley Blvd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1119 Airport Fernwood Rd, McComb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 3.08 card card $ 2.65 $ 3.04 $ 3.30 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.