Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Houston

(HOUSTON, MS) According to Houston gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Houston Discount Tob at 101 S Jackson St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at North Pak A Pok at 704 N Jackson St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.77.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Houston area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Houston Discount Tob 101 S Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pure 104 S Jackson St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 702 E Madison St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 3.07 $ 3.42 $ --

Exxon 107 W Madison St, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1450 Ms-15 N, Houston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.