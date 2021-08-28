Glendive gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(GLENDIVE, MT) Gas prices vary across in the Glendive area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Holiday at 701 N Merrill Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.09 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Holiday at 701 N Merrill Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday 701 N Merrill Ave, Glendive

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Exxon 1320 N Merrill Ave, Glendive

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Sinclair 11 Mt-16, Glendive

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Cenex 58 Lewisandclark Trl, Glendive

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Cenex 56 Mt-16, Glendive

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.66 $ 3.05

Town Pump 73 Hwy 16, Glendive

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.10

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.