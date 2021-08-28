Cancel
Prairie Du Chien, WI

This is the cheapest gas in Prairie Du Chien right now

Posted by 
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
Prairie Du Chien News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0bfkKbqK00

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) According to Prairie Du Chien gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

BP at 1910 S Marquette Rs was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP

1910 S Marquette Rs, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Casey's

1031St St, Marquette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.04

CITGO

38773 Us-18 S, Prairie du Chien
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien News Alert

Prairie Du Chien, WI
With Prairie Du Chien News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

