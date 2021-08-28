This is the cheapest gas in Prairie Du Chien right now
(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) According to Prairie Du Chien gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
BP at 1910 S Marquette Rs was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 211 S Marquette Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
