Pinckneyville gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(PINCKNEYVILLE, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Pinckneyville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Moto Mart at 509 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Moto Mart at 509 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.29 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Moto Mart 509 S Main St , Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Casey's 747 Kennedy Dr, Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

CITGO 5728 Il-154, Pinckneyville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.