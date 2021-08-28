Franklin gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FRANKLIN, NH) Gas prices vary across in the Franklin area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon.

BJ's at 119 Laconia Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.86 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cumberland Farms at 239 Central St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.01.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BJ's 119 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ 3.31 $ --

TETAL 311 Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Irving 90 Laconia Rd , Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 3.71 $ 2.86

Shop Express 449 Central St, Franklin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 265 Main St, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ --

Shell 63 Laconia Rd, Tilton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.69 $ 3.03

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.