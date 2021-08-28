Where's the cheapest gas in Salida?

(SALIDA, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salida area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Conoco at 337 W. 1St St. was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 337 W. 1St St., where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Conoco 337 W. 1St St., Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.98 $ 4.28 $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 448 E Rainbow Blvd , Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Phillips 66 310 Rainbow Blvd, Salida

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.39 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.