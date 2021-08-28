Where's the cheapest gas in Salida?
(SALIDA, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Salida area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.
Conoco at 337 W. 1St St. was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 337 W. 1St St., where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.98
$4.28
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.39
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
