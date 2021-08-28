This is the cheapest gas in Wickenburg right now

(WICKENBURG, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Wickenburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 104 E Wickenburg Way. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Shell at 530 E Wickenburg Way, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wickenburg area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.16 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 104 E Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.22 $ 3.49 $ --

Maverik 784 West Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.08

Chevron 1075 N Tegner St, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 1115 W Wickenburg Way, Wickenburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.