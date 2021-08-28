Cancel
Warren, AR

Warren gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Warren Times
Warren Times
 7 days ago
(WARREN, AR) According to Warren gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 111 E Church St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 111 E Church St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO

111 E Church St, Warren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.23
$--
$--

Exxon

229 West Central St, Warren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1540 S Main St, Warren
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.23
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

