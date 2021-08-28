Gas savings: The cheapest station in Breckenridge

(BRECKENRIDGE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Breckenridge area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 3800 W Walker St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 411 S Breckenridge Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Breckenridge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 3800 W Walker St, Breckenridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.74 $ 2.84 $ 2.73

Alon 3074 W Walker St, Breckenridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.