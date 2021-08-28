Wellston gas at $2.93 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(WELLSTON, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Wellston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon.

Coalton Express at 50 Church St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 5 N Pennsylvania Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Coalton Express 50 Church St, Coalton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 26 Broadway, Coalton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.