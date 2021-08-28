Where's the cheapest gas in Richfield?

(RICHFIELD, UT) According to Richfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

Maverik at 295 S. Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1375 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 295 S. Main, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 3.85

Flying J 35 E Flying J Dr, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.05 card card $ 3.65 $ 4.09 $ 4.33 $ --

Texaco 305 S Main St, Richfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.