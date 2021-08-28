Where's the cheapest gas in Richfield?
(RICHFIELD, UT) According to Richfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.
Maverik at 295 S. Main was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1375 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.76 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.85
$4.05
$3.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.05
|card
card$3.65
$4.09
$4.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
