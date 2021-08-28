Nebraska City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NEBRASKA CITY, NE) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nebraska City area offering savings of $0.25 per gallon.
Sinclair at 1321 Central Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 607 S 11 Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nebraska City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.74
$2.74
$--
$2.94
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
