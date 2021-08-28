Belfast gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(BELFAST, ME) According to Belfast gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Irving at 209 Northport Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 161 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.23
$3.55
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.96
$3.06
$3.16
$3.06
|card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.19
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.21
$3.41
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
