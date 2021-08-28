Belfast gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(BELFAST, ME) According to Belfast gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Irving at 209 Northport Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 161 E Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.08.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Irving 209 Northport Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.55 $ --

Irving 6 Back Belmont Rd, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Maritime Energy 262 Main St, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.96 $ 3.06 $ 3.16 $ 3.06 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.09

CITGO 38 Searsport Ave, Belfast

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.21 $ 3.41 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.