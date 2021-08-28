Marathon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(MARATHON, FL) According to Marathon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Shell at 13100 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 7301 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$3.67
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.45
$--
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
