Marathon gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MARATHON, FL) According to Marathon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 13100 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.95 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 7301 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 13100 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.67 $ --

Mobil 13155 Overseas Hwy, Marathon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.