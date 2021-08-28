Belle Plaine gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Belle Plaine, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.74
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
