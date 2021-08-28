Cancel
Belle Plaine, MN

Belle Plaine gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Belle Plaine News Flash
 7 days ago
(BELLE PLAINE, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Belle Plaine, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 104 Aspen Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

104 Aspen Ln, Belle Plaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.34
$3.74
$3.13

Cenex

820 E Main St, Belle Plaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.13

Coborn's

1010 E Enterprise Dr, Belle Plaine
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belle Plaine News Flash

With Belle Plaine News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

