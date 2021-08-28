Litchfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.06 per gallon
(LITCHFIELD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Litchfield area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1201 W Ferdon St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 720 S State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Litchfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$3.73
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.61
$3.87
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0