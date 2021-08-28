Litchfield gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.06 per gallon

(LITCHFIELD, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Litchfield area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 1201 W Ferdon St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.23 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 720 S State St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Litchfield area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.27 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1201 W Ferdon St, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ 3.73 $ 3.73

Mr. Fuel 4 Corvette Dr, Litchfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.61 $ 3.87 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.