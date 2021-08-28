This is the cheapest gas in Rockdale right now

(ROCKDALE, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Rockdale area offering savings of $0.19 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 715 W Us-79 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 2300 W Cameron Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rockdale area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 715 W Us-79, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 2.85

CEFCO 1305 W Cameron Ave, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Napa 900 W Cameron Ave, Rockdale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.