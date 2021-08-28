This is the cheapest gas in Monahans right now

(MONAHANS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Monahans area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 101 S Sl-464. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 310 S Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot 101 S Sl-464, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.38 $ 3.67 $ 3.39

Alon 200 W Sealy Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 2113 S Stockton Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.09

Sunoco 2203 S Stockton Ave, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.09

Pilot Travel Center 4840 E Ih-20, Monahans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.73 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.