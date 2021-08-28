Cancel
Monahans, TX

This is the cheapest gas in Monahans right now

Posted by 
Monahans News Beat
Monahans News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Pskm_0bfkJeSI00

(MONAHANS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Monahans area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 101 S Sl-464. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 310 S Main Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot

101 S Sl-464, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.38
$3.67
$3.39

Alon

200 W Sealy Ave, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Texaco

2113 S Stockton Ave, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.49
$--
$3.09

Sunoco

2203 S Stockton Ave, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$--
$3.09

Pilot Travel Center

4840 E Ih-20, Monahans
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.44
$3.73
$3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Monahans News Beat

Monahans News Beat

Monahans, TX
ABOUT

With Monahans News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

