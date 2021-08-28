Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fennville

(FENNVILLE, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Fennville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon.

BP at 409 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2398 68Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fennville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

BP 409 E Main St, Fennville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Shell 220 W Main St, Fennville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.77 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.