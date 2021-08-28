Lamar gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

(LAMAR, CO) According to Lamar gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 300 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lamar area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Country Store 301 E Olive St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 605 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.48 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ --

Valero 1406 S Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.38 $ 3.09

Conoco 1115 N Main St, Lamar

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.