Lamar gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon
(LAMAR, CO) According to Lamar gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.
Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 300 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lamar area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$--
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.48
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.38
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.69
$3.24
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
