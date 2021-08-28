Cancel
Lamar, CO

Lamar gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.30 per gallon

Lamar Updates
Lamar Updates
 7 days ago
(LAMAR, CO) According to Lamar gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Love's Country Store at 301 E Olive St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Loaf 'N Jug at 300 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lamar area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Love's Country Store

301 E Olive St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$--
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$--

Love's Travel Stop

605 N Main St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.44
$3.48
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.54
$--

Valero

1406 S Main St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.38
$3.09

Conoco

1115 N Main St, Lamar
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.69
$3.24

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Lamar Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

