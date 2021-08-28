Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Charlevoix

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Charlevoix area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Shell at 1308 Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1308 Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 1308 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 1408 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.29

Mobil 1440 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ --

Marathon 1505 Bridge St, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.55 $ 3.88 $ 3.29

Krist 12969 Us-31 N, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ 3.59 $ 4.04 $ 3.29

Mobil 12665 Us-31 N, Charlevoix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.