Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlevoix, MI

Save up to $0.00 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Charlevoix

Posted by 
Charlevoix Daily
Charlevoix Daily
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0bfkJZzX00

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Charlevoix area offering savings of $0.00 per gallon.

Shell at 1308 Bridge St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.24 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1308 Bridge St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.24.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

1308 Bridge St, Charlevoix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

Holiday

1408 Bridge St, Charlevoix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.94
$3.29

Mobil

1440 Bridge St, Charlevoix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.54
$3.84
$--

Marathon

1505 Bridge St, Charlevoix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.55
$3.88
$3.29

Krist

12969 Us-31 N, Charlevoix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$3.59
$4.04
$3.29

Mobil

12665 Us-31 N, Charlevoix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix Daily

Charlevoix, MI
25
Followers
269
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlevoix, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy