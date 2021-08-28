Where's the cheapest gas in Omak?

(OMAK, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Omak, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Stampede Mini Mart at 111 Riverside Dr. Regular there was listed at $3.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.79 at Tribal Trails at 29078 Us-97, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.76.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Stampede Mini Mart 111 Riverside Dr, Omak

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Omak Travel Plaza 800 E Riverside Dr , Omak

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.