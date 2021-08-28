Mammoth Lakes gas at $5.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Mammoth Lakes, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

Shell at 3275 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $5.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3236 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $5.14 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 3275 Main St, Mammoth Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.09 $ 5.29 $ 5.49 $ --

Shell 3011 Main St, Mammoth Lakes

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 5.13 $ 5.33 $ 5.53 $ 4.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.