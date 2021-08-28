Mammoth Lakes gas at $5.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Mammoth Lakes, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
Shell at 3275 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $5.09 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 3236 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $5.14 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$5.09
$5.29
$5.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$5.13
$5.33
$5.53
$4.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
