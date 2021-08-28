Here’s the cheapest gas in Grantsville Saturday

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Grantsville, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 6 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 29 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.70 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 6 E Main St, Grantsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ 3.93 $ 4.13 $ 3.65

Maverik 825 East Main Street, Grantsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.88 $ 4.08 $ 3.67

Quick Stop 230 E Main St, Grantsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.