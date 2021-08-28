Cancel
Grantsville, UT

Here’s the cheapest gas in Grantsville Saturday

Posted by 
Grantsville Times
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Xuzp_0bfkJVSd00

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Grantsville, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.

Sinclair at 6 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 29 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.70 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair

6 E Main St, Grantsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.65
$3.93
$4.13
$3.65

Maverik

825 East Main Street, Grantsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.68
$3.88
$4.08
$3.67

Quick Stop

230 E Main St, Grantsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

