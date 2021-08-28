Here’s the cheapest gas in Grantsville Saturday
(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Grantsville, you could be saving up to $0.14 per gallon on gas.
Sinclair at 6 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 29 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.70 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$3.93
$4.13
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.68
$3.88
$4.08
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
