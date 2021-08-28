Cancel
Rawlins, WY

Where's the cheapest gas in Rawlins?

Rawlins Updates
 7 days ago
(RAWLINS, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Rawlins area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 302 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

2388 E Cedar St, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.80
$4.05
$3.57

Conoco

2325 W Spruce St, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.57
$3.77
$3.97
$3.86
card
card$3.63
$3.82
$4.02
$3.86

City Market

602 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Kum & Go

1115 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--

Sinclair

1601 Inverness Blvd, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.59

Conoco

1311 E Cedar St, Rawlins
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.63
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Rawlins Updates

ABOUT

With Rawlins Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

