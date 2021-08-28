Where's the cheapest gas in Rawlins?

(RAWLINS, WY) Gas prices vary across in the Rawlins area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

Walmart at 2388 E Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 302 Airport Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.64 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 2388 E Cedar St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.80 $ 4.05 $ 3.57

Conoco 2325 W Spruce St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 3.86 card card $ 3.63 $ 3.82 $ 4.02 $ 3.86

City Market 602 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kum & Go 1115 N Higley Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 1601 Inverness Blvd, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.59

Conoco 1311 E Cedar St, Rawlins

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.