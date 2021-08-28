Creston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.00 per gallon

(CRESTON, IA) Gas prices vary across in the Creston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon.

Casey's at 102 W Taylor St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.97 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 102 W Taylor St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.97.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.97 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 102 W Taylor St, Creston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 3.05

Casey's 903 N Sumner Ave, Creston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.52 $ 3.05

Casey's 403 E Townline St, Creston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.