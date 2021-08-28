This is the cheapest gas in North Manchester right now

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the North Manchester area offering savings of $0.10 per gallon.

Marathon at 310 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 3 W In-114, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.02.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Marathon 310 E Main St, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ --

Phillips 66 410 E Main St, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.37 $ 3.74 $ 3.25

Casey's 810 W Main St, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.24

CITGO 3 W In-114, North Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.22 card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.