Gas savings: The cheapest station in Douglas
(DOUGLAS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.41 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Loaf 'N Jug at 714 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.44 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.56
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.61
$3.81
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.79
$3.57
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
