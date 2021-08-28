Gas savings: The cheapest station in Douglas

(DOUGLAS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.41 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Loaf 'N Jug at 714 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.44 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.56

Conoco 1115 W Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 3.57

Safeway 1900 E Richards St, Douglas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.79 $ 3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.