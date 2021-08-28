Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, WY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Douglas

Posted by 
Douglas News Beat
Douglas News Beat
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUKi7_0bfkJQ3000

(DOUGLAS, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Douglas, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.41 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Loaf 'N Jug at 714 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.44 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

1108 W. Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$3.61
$3.81
$3.56

Conoco

1115 W Yellowstone Hwy, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.61
$3.81
$3.57

Safeway

1900 E Richards St, Douglas
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.79
$3.57

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Douglas News Beat

Douglas News Beat

Douglas, WY
22
Followers
231
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Douglas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Douglas, WY
Traffic
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Douglas, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone Hwy#Loaf N Jug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
HealthNBC News

Moderna expected to miss Sept. 20 deadline for booster approval

WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators don’t expect to meet the Biden administration’s Sept. 20 timeline of making booster shots widely available to those who received the Moderna Covid vaccine, said a person familiar with the process. Top health officials informed the White House they will need more time to review the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy