Gas savings: The cheapest station in Houghton

(HOUGHTON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Houghton, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Freedom at 107 W Montezuma Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 20 Baltic Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Freedom 107 W Montezuma Ave, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ --

Krist 824 Shelden Ave, Houghton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Holiday 100 Hancock St, Hancock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ 3.73 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.