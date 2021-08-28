Gas savings: The cheapest station in Houghton
(HOUGHTON, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Houghton, you could be saving up to $0.09 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Freedom at 107 W Montezuma Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.06 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 20 Baltic Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$3.46
$3.73
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
