Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Moab

(MOAB, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Moab area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

City Market at 425 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

City Market 425 S Main St, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ -- $ 3.98

Maverik 435 N Main, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.98

Express 24 995 Us-191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ -- $ -- $ 3.98

Maverik 985 S. Highway 191, Moab

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ 3.98 $ 4.18 $ 3.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.