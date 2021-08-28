Cancel
Moab, UT

Save $0.03 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Moab

Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIm3m_0bfkJOWm00

(MOAB, UT) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Moab area offering savings of $0.03 per gallon.

City Market at 425 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2420 S Spanish Tr Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.81.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

City Market

425 S Main St, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.98
$--
$3.98

Maverik

435 N Main, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$3.98

Express 24

995 Us-191, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$--
$--
$3.98

Maverik

985 S. Highway 191, Moab
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.78
$3.98
$4.18
$3.98

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Moab News Alert

Moab News Alert

Moab, UT
26
Followers
256
Post
3K+
Views
