Here’s the cheapest gas in Gunnison Saturday

(GUNNISON, CO) According to Gunnison gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.05 per gallon on gas.

City Market at 880 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 201 E Tomichi Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Gunnison area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

City Market 880 N Main St, Gunnison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 4.29 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.